AI Tool Helps Identify ADHD in Kids Long Before Typical Diagnosis

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, affects millions of children, but many go years without a diagnosis, missing the chance for early support.Now, a new study from Duke Health suggests artificial intelligence could help change that.Researchers have created an AI model that estimates a child’s risk of developing ADHD—years before a typical diagnosis.The AI model reviewed medical data from more than 140,000 children, with and without ADHD, from birth through early childhood. It learned to spot combinations of developmental, behavioral, and clinical signs that often appear long before diagnosis.The model proved highly accurate at estimating future ADHD in children age 5 and older, with consistent results across sex, race, ethnicity, and insurance status.Researchers say the tool can flag kids for earlier evaluation, diagnosis and support… important because early intervention is linked to better academic, social, and health outcomes.The senior author says, “This is not an AI doctor.” He says, “It’s a tool to help clinicians focus their time and resources, so kids who need help don’t fall through the cracks or wait years for answers.”Source: Nature Mental Health Author Affiliations: Duke Health.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter