Child Health

Alternative Medicine Use Rising Among Kids. Experts Raise Concerns

A new study finds more children and teens are taking alternative meds like melatonin and probiotics despite limited evidence they are safe or effective.
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Alternative Medicine: Misc.
Probiotics
Weight Loss
Dietary Fiber
Bodybuilding Exercise
Children's Health
Dietary Supplements
Melatonin
Zinc

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