Alternative Medicine Use Rising Among Kids. Experts Raise Concerns

More children and teens are taking alternative medicines—despite limited evidence they actually help, a new study finds.Researchers say the increase is being driven by melatonin, probiotics, and fiber, with both probiotic and fiber use more than doubling in recent years.The researchers analyzed three national nutrition surveys conducted between 2015 and 2023.Overall, the results showed 35% of kids are taking or using dietary supplements. In younger children, supplement use was higher in boys. But during adolescence, the pattern flipped—with overall use higher in girls.Girls more often took iron, zinc, probiotics, and weight-loss supplements, while boys more often used melatonin and bodybuilding products.About 1 in 5 kids continue to take multivitamins, but researchers say single supplements like vitamin D, zinc, and iron are becoming more common.Some of these products have been linked to poisonings and other adverse events in children and adolescents.The authors say melatonin is a particular concern, with more ER visits tied to accidental ingestion. They say raising awareness about the potential risks of dietary supplements is critical.Source: Pediatrics Open ScienceAuthor Affiliations: University of Southern California, University of California, Berkeley .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter