Early Exposure to “Forever Chemicals” May Affect Teen Bone Health

Exposure to so-called “forever chemicals” early in life could affect how children’s bones develop, a new study finds.These manmade chemicals known as PFAS are widely used in consumer products to repel water, grease and stains and can build up in the environment and the body.Researchers analyzed blood samples from 218 children at birth and again at ages 3, 8 and 12, then measured their bone density at age 12.Teens with higher levels of one PFAS chemical, called PFOA, had lower bone density in the forearm. For other PFAS, the link to bone density depended on when exposure occurred, suggesting certain stages of development may be especially vulnerable.The association between PFAS and lower bone density was also stronger in girls than in boys.“Adolescence is a key period for building strong bones, and achieving optimal bone mass during this time can reduce lifelong risks of fractures and osteoporosis,” according to one author.She says reducing PFAS exposure during key development times could help protect bone health later on.Source: Journal of the Endocrine SocietyAuthor Affiliations: UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Brown University, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, University of Pennsylvania, Simon Fraser University, The George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter