Early Smartphone Use Linked to Family Conflict and Emotional Distance

Smartphones may connect the world, but inside families, they could be driving people apart.Two new studies from the University of Georgia find early cellphone use increases family conflict and makes it harder for parents to spot signs of mental distress in their kids.Researchers tracked more than 11,000 families with young children for a decade.By age 11, kids who spent more time on screens experienced more tension in the home --- including intense arguments and parental criticism.The lead author says, “We saw social media cause a variety of disagreements, trouble with resolution, fighting and expressions of anger.”And she says the trend continued through the teenage years. The studies also found when children get smartphones too soon, they’re less likely to open up about anxiety or depression… creating emotional distance at a crucial time in their development.The authors say while it may be hard to avoid phones entirely, delaying ownership, setting limits and encouraging face-to-face time can help protect both kids’ mental health and family relationships.Sources: Journal of Family Psychology, Development and PsychopathologyAuthor Affiliations: University of Georgia.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter