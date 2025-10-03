Flavored Marijuana Vaping Surges Among U.S. Teens

Flavored marijuana vaping is on the rise among U.S. teens. It’s now the most common form of vaping among young people.A University of Michigan survey, called Monitoring the Future, tracked drug attitudes among more than 54,000 8th, 10th, and 12th graders from 2021 to 2024. The results showed more teens are vaping marijuana overall — and most now choose flavored versions.Among eighth graders who vaped marijuana, flavored use jumped significantly -- from 47% to 63%. In 10th grade, the rate rose from 41% to 53%. And for 12th graders, it climbed from 36% to 50%.The researchers say flavored vaping is especially appealing to kids for three reasons: the fruit-like taste masks marijuana’s natural flavor, it doesn’t leave behind a distinct odor, and it’s easier to hide from adults.According to the principal investigator, it’s one of the few drug trends to rise since the COVID pandemic.He says, “Many people may not realize that more adolescents meet the criteria for cannabis use disorder than for alcohol use disorder, with 5% affected by cannabis compared to 3% for alcohol."Restricting flavors may sound like a quick solution — but researchers warn it’s not a sure bet. Teens could simply switch to unflavored products or traditional smoking.Instead, they point to a different strategy: reducing demand through stronger policies, education campaigns, and prevention programs.Source: Journal of Adolescent HealthAuthor Affiliations: University of Michigan.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter