Girls May Start Puberty Early Due to Chemical Exposure, Study Finds

Girls exposed to certain endocrine-disrupting chemicals are more likely to start puberty early, a new study finds.

Among the chemicals is musk ambrette, a fragrance used in some detergents, perfumes and personal care products, as well as a group of medications.

Researchers screened thousands of environmental compounds and tested them on human brain cells that help regulate the reproductive system. They identified several substances that may contribute to early puberty by stimulating key hormone receptors.

The authors say musk ambrette is especially concerning since rat studies suggest it can cross the blood-brain barrier.

Canada and the European Union have restricted the use of musk ambrette due to concerns over toxicity and it’s no longer “generally recognized as safe” by the FDA, but musk ambrette is still available on the market in some personal care products, according to the study.

One author says, “This study suggests that, out of an abundance of caution, it is important for parents to only use personal care products for their children that are federally regulated.”

Early puberty has been linked to an increased risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease and breast cancer over time.

Source: Endocrinology

Author Affiliations: National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, Northwestern University