Happy Family Life Linked to Better Sleep for Kids

A strong family bond is one of the best ways to help your tween get a good night's sleep, according to a new study.Researchers say kids are more likely to sleep longer if they have good family relationships and parents who are highly engaged.Things like eating dinner together and participating in neighborhood activities were linked to longer sleep duration.The study included nearly 5,000 kids between 9 and 11 years of age. Their caregivers completed at least two surveys in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.Evidence shows the pandemic disrupted kids' sleep patterns, and the researchers wanted to see if their social connections provided any protection.According to the results, the highest rates of adequate sleep were associated with high parental engagement (51%), eating together (48%), and discussing plans for the next day (48%).On the other hand, children who got insufficient sleep were more likely to use screens to socialize (40%) and have little interaction with their parents (42%).The lead author says, "These results support the importance of social networks in sleep health…" The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends that 6- to 12-year-olds get 9 to 12 hours of sleep a day on a regular basis for their best health.Source: SLEEP, SLEEP 2025Author Affiliations: SRI International, University of California San Diego, Keck School of Medicine of USC, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Laureate Institute of Brain Research .