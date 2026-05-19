Kids’ Anxiety Concerns Surge at Routine Doctor Visits

Children are showing up at routine doctor visits with mental health concerns at much higher rates than they were a decade ago — especially for anxiety.A new study of nearly 1-point-8 million children in Massachusetts found anxiety-related visits in primary care jumped 300 percent between 2014 and 2023.Researchers reviewed insurance claims for children ages 1 to 18 and found visits involving a mental health diagnosis rose from about 6 visits per 100 children to nearly 10 per 100.While anxiety showed the sharpest increase, ADHD remained the most common condition addressed during visits.The researchers say the findings reflect a growing challenge for families trying to access mental health specialists, with many children instead getting help through their regular doctor visits.The senior author says, “Since nearly all children have access to primary care, this creates a major opportunity.” She adds, “With the right training and support, primary care practices can help screen, diagnose, and treat mental health conditions or connect families to care.”The researchers say the findings highlight a growing need for more mental health training and resources in pediatric primary care.Source: JAMA Network OpenAuthor Affiliations: Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute, Boston UniversityBoston Medical Center UMass Chan Medical School, Brown University.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter