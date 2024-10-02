Lead in Consumer Products Remains a Danger to Kids, New Study Finds

Toxic lead remains a serious danger in the U.S. despite successful efforts to reduce our exposure, according to a new study.

Researchers reviewed data from four states and found consumer products were one of the main sources of lead exposure in children with elevated blood lead levels and the only identified sources in 15-38% of the cases.

Lead, which has been found in toys, cosmetics, spices and imported foods, can harm the heart, kidneys and nervous system. And even small amounts have been shown to impact brain development in children.

The researchers say the removal of lead from gasoline and paint are huge public health successes, but more needs to be done, such as strengthening U.S. and international laws and developing a national data bank to track and warn about persistent risks.

The lead author says, "Ensuring that consumer products are free of lead and mitigating historical sources of lead from the production, manufacturing and disposal of consumer goods are critical actions for public health.”

Source: Environmental Health Perspectives

Author Affiliations: Rutgers University