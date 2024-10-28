More Evidence Marijuana Use During Pregnancy May Harm Kids’ Thinking Skills

Marijuana use during pregnancy may negatively impact a child’s development, a new study finds.

Researchers say cannabis exposure in the womb is associated with poorer thinking skills and behavioral problems. They tracked the development of preschool children using multiple assessment tools in their homes and in a play laboratory environment.

The results found kids exposed to pot during pregnancy had more trouble with impulse control, paying attention and planning. They also tended to exhibit more aggressive behavior.

Some pregnant women are trying marijuana for nausea and sleep problems, but one of the lead investigators say it is not recommended. She says, “Although cannabis is a natural product, there are still many risks to using it during pregnancy.”

She recommends talking to your healthcare provider to find safer alternatives.

Both the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists caution against marijuana use during pregnancy.

Source: JAMA Pediatrics

Author Association: Nationwide Children’s Hospital