Nearly 60% of Parents Say Mental Health Support Is Key to School Safety

When parents think about school safety, they're not just focused on locks, cameras, or security drills anymore.A new national poll finds most parents believe mental health and belonging are just as important for keeping kids safe at school.Researchers at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital surveyed 1,000 parents with kids ages 6 to 12.Nearly 60% said training teachers to recognize and support children with emotional or behavioral issues would make schools safer.Almost half favored adding more school counselors. And about four in ten supported confidential reporting systems and programs that promote inclusion and friendship.Traditional safety measures like on-site law enforcement, active-shooter drills, or reinforced buildings drew support from only about a third of parents.Sarah Clark, co-director of the poll says. "While high-profile threats are often what grab headlines, many parents seem to agree that real safety starts with relationships, belonging and early mental health support."When asked about root causes of safety problems, parents pointed to:— lack of parental supervision— access to weapons— not enough services for struggling kids— student mental health challenges— inconsistent discipline— and inadequate campus securityOne in four parents also believe schools don't do enough to hold other parents accountable when their children cause safety problems.Source: University of Michigan HealthAuthor Affiliations: C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, Michigan Medicine