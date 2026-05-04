Social Media Videos, Easy Access Raise Risk of Teen Inhalant Use

New research is raising alarms about inhalants—often portrayed as harmless online but putting teens at real risk.Two new studies point to a troubling pattern: younger teens, especially girls, may be more vulnerable—and social media is a major source of exposure.In one study, researchers reviewed 30 videos about nitrous oxide—often called “laughing gas”—posted in early 2025.Those videos averaged 23 million views. Some showed how to use it, with no age restrictions or health warnings. Others promoted “free trials” of nitrous oxide products—highlighting how easy and accessible these substances can be for teens.The lead researcher says, “Inhalants remain one of the least studied and least discussed substance-use categories, despite the seriousness of their health risks.”Inhalants—like nitrous oxide, spray paint, or glue—can cause brain damage, heart rhythm problems, hearing loss, organ failure… even sudden death after a single use.A second study analyzed data from more than 33,000 teens who took part in a national survey on drug use between 2021 and 2023.Just 2.2% of teens reported using inhalants in the past year, but researchers say that still equals over half a million U.S. adolescents.Inhalant use was linked to behavioral problems like fighting and stealing.The authors say these findings highlight the need for early prevention strategies.Source: Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs, Preventive MedicineAuthor Affiliations: University of Mississippi, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter