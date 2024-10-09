Teen Marijuana Use Linked to Poor Grades and Lower Odds of High School Graduation

Marijuana use during adolescence may have serious academic consequences.

Researchers reviewed data from 63 studies involving more than 440,000 teens and found cannabis use was associated with

· Significantly Lower School Grades

· Lower Odds of High School Completion, College Enrollment and College Graduation

· Increased School Dropout Rates and

· School Absenteeism

The analysis also found "low-certainty" evidence that marijuana use in youth was tied to unemployment.

The authors stress these findings cannot prove marijuana alone is to blame for these negative academic outcomes but with estimates showing more than 3 million youth 12 to 17 years old have used pot in the past year, the study authors say, "Effective interventions to prevent early cannabis exposure are urgently needed."

Chronic marijuana use during adolescence has previously been linked to long-term changes in brain structure and decreased cognition and memory in adulthood.

Source: JAMA Pediatrics

Author Affiliations: McMaster University