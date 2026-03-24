Unsafe Levels of Lead Found in Kids' Fast Fashion

Fast fashion for kids is easy on the wallet and everywhere these days—but is it safe?A small, new study finds the fabric in some of these clothes may contain unsafe levels of lead.Researchers tested 11 children’s shirts from four retailers, including fast-fashion and discount companies. They say every sample exceeded the federal safety limit of 100 parts per million of total lead content.Brighter-colored clothing—especially reds and yellows— tended to contain higher amounts of the metal.Lead-based compounds are sometimes used to help colors stay vibrant.The researchers say young kids often chew or suck on clothing—and even brief contact could expose them to lead.Lab tests were conducted to estimate the potential transfer during mouthing behavior.The results suggest over time, the exposure could raise blood lead levels enough to require monitoring.Lead is considered harmful at any level, and in kids it’s been linked to learning and behavior problems,as well as damage to the brain and nervous system.The researchers say they hope this study raises awareness for parents and pushes the industry to use safer materials.These findings are being presented at the American Chemical Society Spring 2026 meeting.Author Affiliations: Marian University .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter