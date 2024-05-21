Matcha Mouthwash May Help Prevent Serious Gum Disease

If you're a fan of matcha, you may have good reason to smile. A new study finds this popular powdered tea helps fight gum disease.

In the study, 45 patients with chronic gum disease were randomly assigned to use a matcha mouthwash, a barley mouthwash, or one containing an anti-inflammatory component of chamomile. Researchers collected saliva samples before and after the treatment. According to the results, only participants in the matcha group experienced a significant reduction in P. gingivalis, a microbe known to cause serious gum infections and tooth loss.

The authors say these findings support the potential use of matcha as part of a treatment plan for people with periodontal disease, which impacts nearly half of U.S. adults aged 30 and older and more than 1 billion people worldwide.