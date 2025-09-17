Marijuana Use May Spike Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Using weed may quadruple your risk of developing type 2 diabetes, a new study finds.The data shows people who use marijuana have a 3.7 times greater risk of developing the disease compared to the general population.Researchers analyzed medical records from 54 health care organizations across the U.S. and Europe, comparing about 97,000 cannabis users with more than 4.1 million people who had no record of substance use.After five years of follow-up, new diabetes cases were significantly higher among cannabis users—1,937 versus 518 in the non-user group.The reasons aren’t fully clear, but the authors suggest insulin resistance and unhealthy dietary habits could play a role.The lead researcher says, “As cannabis becomes more widely available and socially accepted, it is essential to understand its potential health risks.”’He says health care professionals should routinely talk to patients about marijuana and its impact on diabetes risk.Source: European Association for the Study of Diabetes Annual MeetingAuthor Affiliations: Boston Medical Center.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter