Nearly 1 in 6 Adults in the U.S. Now Has Diabetes

Nearly 1 out of every 6 adults in the U.S. has Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, according to a new report from the CDC.

Researchers analyzed data from participant interviews, health exams and lab tests collected between August 2021 and August 2023.

The results showed 15.8% of adults had diabetes during that time period. While the majority had been diagnosed by their healthcare provider, slightly more than a quarter were undiagnosed before taking part in the survey.

The rate of both total and diagnosed diabetes was found to be higher in men than in women. Overall, 18% of men had diabetes compared to 13.7% for women.

The results also showed diabetes prevalence increased with age and weight, but decreased with higher education levels.

Diabetes, which causes elevated blood sugar levels, can damage multiple organ systems and increase the risk of death if left untreated.

Source: National Center for Health Statistics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention