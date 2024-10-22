People With Type 2 Diabetes Who Follow a Low-Carb Diet May Be Able to Discontinue Medication, New Study Finds

People with mild type 2 diabetes who follow a low-carb diet may be able to stop taking medication.

A new study finds eating low-carb may help patients recover a significant amount of beta cell function. Beta cells, located in the pancreas, produce and release insulin, a hormone that regulates blood sugar levels.

Researchers followed 57 white and Black adults with type 2 diabetes, assigning half to a low-carb diet and half to a high-carb diet.

After 12 weeks, those in the low-carb group experienced significant improvements in their acute and maximal beta cell responses.

The lead author says these findings suggest, “People with mild type 2 diabetes who reduce their carbohydrate intake may be able to discontinue medication and enjoy eating meals and snacks that are higher in protein and meet their energy needs.”

She says more research is needed to determine if following a low-carb diet can lead to remission in people with type 2 diabetes.

Source: Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism

Author Affiliations: University of Alabama at Birmingham, University of North Texas, University of Washington, Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital