A Simple Air Purifier May Help Prevent Blood Sugar Spikes

An air purifier in your bedroom may do more than help you breathe easier.New research suggests it could also help keep your blood sugar steadier.Researchers studied 150 adults with prediabetes. They ran air purifiers in their bedrooms around the clock for four weeks.The participants wore continuous glucose monitors for a week before and again after to track changes in blood sugar."None of these folks knew which arm they were in, and we asked them to not make any major dietary changes."Dr. Sharine Wittkopp, lead author and cardiologist at NYU Langone Health, says the filters made a difference."What we found comparing after to before treatment across our two arms was that “The folks who used true filters had a reduction in variability or better glycemic control compared to folks who had the sham filters."The working HEPA filters cut harmful air particles by 36%.That cleaner air came with a nearly 8% reduction in daily blood sugar fluctuations and smaller blood sugar spikes after breakfast.Researchers believe air pollution may interfere with how the body uses insulin, making blood sugar harder to control."We've seen these associations that when pollution goes up, blood sugar goes up, along with a number of other bad health outcomes. So filtered air then is better and could reverse those changes. And that's what we were hoping to show. That's what we did show."More research is needed to see whether the benefits last or can help prevent diabetes. And while air purifiers won’t replace diet, exercise or medication, Wittkopp says, they’re an easy, affordable addition."There's no healthy amount of pollution for us to take in, so for my patients, I do recommend this as a one more thing they could do to try to improve their health."Sources: American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2026Author Affiliations: NYU Langone Health, Wayne State University .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter