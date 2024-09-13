High Doses of Stimulants Like Adderall Linked to Increased Risk of Psychosis

Teenagers and adults who take high doses of certain stimulant medications may face an increased risk of a rare but serious side effect.

Researchers have found a link between high doses of amphetamines like Adderall and new-onset psychosis or mania.

Prescribing rates for these drugs -- commonly used to treat ADHD -- have increased significantly over the past decade.

The researchers reviewed health records of thousands of patients, 16 – 35 years old, who were referred to a psychiatric facility between 2005 and 2019.

About 1,300 were admitted after a first episode of psychosis or mania and a review of their stimulant use found those taking high doses of amphetamines had five times the risk of these mental health issues.

The findings suggest 81% of the cases could have been eliminated if patients were not on high doses. No significant risk increase was seen with other types of stimulants such as Ritalin.

The lead author says there is no need for alarm, but extra caution should be taken. She says, “Physicians should consider other medications our study found to be less risky, especially if a patient is at high risk for psychosis or mania.”

Source: American Journal of Psychiatry

Author Affiliations: Mass General Brigham, McLean Hospital