Pollution from Wildfire Smoke May Be Impacting Kids’ Mental Health

Children exposed to wildfire smoke and other extreme forms of air pollution may face an increased risk of depression and anxiety.

Researchers say the more days kids are exposed to unsafe levels of fine particulate matter the higher their risk of developing symptoms of mental illness.

Fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, contains tiny particles or droplets of pollution that are 30 times smaller than the diameter of a single human hair.

PM2.5 has been linked to lung and heart disease, and some studies suggest it may be small enough to cross the blood-brain barrier, causing acute and long-lasting brain changes.

A new investigation involving 10,000 pre-teens compared parent-provided health reports with air quality data from around their homes in 2016. 32% experienced at least one day of unsafe PM2.5 exposure while one participant faced 173 days above the EPA level.

The results showed each additional day of unsafe exposure significantly boosted a child’s risk for symptoms of depression, anxiety and internalizing behaviors for up to one year.

While fine particulate matter can come from many sources, the lead author says wildfires are becoming more common and “We need to understand what these extreme events are doing to young people, their brains and their behavior.”

Source: Environmental Health Perspectives

Author Affiliations: University of Colorado Boulder