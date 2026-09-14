Air Pollution Linked to Higher Odds of Glaucoma and Cataracts

Air pollution doesn’t just affect your heart and lungs. Your eyes may be at risk, too.Researchers analyzed 41 studies involving millions of people and found that exposure to fine particulate air pollution, known as PM2.5, was linked to a higher risk of glaucoma and cataracts.These tiny particles are found in smoke, vehicle exhaust and industrial pollution.People living in the most polluted areas had up to 70% higher odds of glaucoma compared with those in the least polluted areas.Cataract risk was also consistently higher in more polluted areas.The evidence for age-related macular degeneration was less consistent, although some studies supported a link.Fine particles are thought to cause inflammation and oxidative stress in the body, and the lead investigator says, "Over years of exposure, these effects may damage the optic nerve, which is relevant to glaucoma, or the lens, which is relevant to cataract."Researchers say these findings strengthen the case for tighter air-quality standards and efforts to reduce pollution, including more green spaces and less traffic in cities.Source: 44th Congress of the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS).Author Affiliations: King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Jeddah Eye Hospital, University of Toronto, King Fahad Medical City, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre, University of Utah, Prism Eye Institute.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter