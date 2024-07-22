Simple Supplement May Slow Vision Loss in Patients with Common Form of Macular Degeneration

Taking a daily supplement of antioxidants and minerals may slow vision loss in people with the most common form of macular degeneration.

The supplements known as AREDS or AREDS2 contain ingredients such as vitamins C and E, lutein, zeaxanthin, DHA and zinc.

Researchers say they can delay the progression of late dry age-related macular degeneration, or AMD, into a crucial region of the eye called the fovea -- potentially saving central vision.

An analysis of data from 12-hundred study participants found the supplements slowed advancement by 55% over an average of three years.

The lead author says antioxidant supplementation may be a simple treatment for late-stage dry AMD patients who currently have few options.

The researchers plan to confirm these findings in a clinical trial in the near future.

Source: Ophthalmology

Author Affiliations: National Eye Institute