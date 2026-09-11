Women Who Regularly Use Eyelash Extensions May Get Skin Mites

Eyelash extensions can give you fuller lashes — but a new study warns they may also create a welcoming environment for something you definitely don't want: skin mites.Researchers surveyed 345 women ages 16 to 28. Of the 86 who'd had eyelash extensions, nearly half reported discomfort, redness, tearing or itching after the procedure.The women also underwent infrared imaging to examine tiny glands in their eyelids.Among those who had extensions more than 10 times, 85% had glands that were blocked or weren't producing the right oil to keep their eyes hydrated.In another part of the study, eyelash samples were examined from 25 women who regularly got extensions.Tiny skin mites called Demodex folliculorum were found in 24 of them, according to the results.Most had signs of irritation typically caused by the mites, including itching, redness and swelling around the eyelids, lashes sticking together and scaly skin at the base of the lashes.The researchers say frequent extensions may create conditions that help the mites multiply, including impaired eyelid hygiene and changes around the eyelid.The lead investigator says, “Our findings do not suggest that people should completely avoid eyelash extensions.”She recommends cleaning extensions twice a day with a preservative-free, hypoallergenic eyelid hygiene gel and an eyelash cleansing brush.If a mite infestation is confirmed, anti-parasitic treatment may be considered.Source: 44th Congress of the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS)Author Affiliations: National Pirogov Memorial Medical University .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter