Fertility

Ultra-Processed Foods Linked to Lower Male Fertility and Early Embryonic Changes, Study Finds

Ultra-processed food consumption by both men and women may impact fertility and embryonic development in early pregnancy, a new study finds.
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Pregnancy
Infertility
Women's Health
Food and Nutrition
Men's Health
Fertility
Ultraprocessed Foods

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