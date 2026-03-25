Ultra-Processed Foods Linked to Lower Male Fertility and Early Embryonic Changes, Study Finds

Eating too many ultra-processed foods may be lowering men’s fertility—and affecting embryonic development, a new study suggests.Researchers investigated the combined impact of mothers’ and fathers’ ultra-processed intake on pregnancy.They followed about 830 women and 650 male partners, tracking their diets before and after conception. Ultra-processed foods made up about 25% of men’s diets and 22% of women’s.The women also underwent ultrasound scans to measure embryonic growth.The results: In men, higher ultra-processed intake was tied to subfertility and a longer time to pregnancy… possibly because sperm are especially sensitive to diet, according to the researchers.In women, higher intake was linked to slightly smaller embryos and yolk sacs by the seventh week of pregnancy.The lead author says, these findings “suggest that a diet low in ultra-processed foods would be best for both partners—not only for their own health, but also for their chances of pregnancy and the health of their unborn child.”More research is needed to confirm the results and understand the biology behind them.Source: Human ReproductionAuthor Affiliations: Erasmus University Medical Center, Sophia’s Children’s Hospital, Erasmus MC, University Medical Center, Rotterdam.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter