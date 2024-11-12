‘Alarming’ Increase in Alcohol Consumption During and After COVID Pandemic

Alcohol use soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a new study finds adults in the U.S. haven’t cut back since it ended. Researchers call it an “alarming public health issue.”

They compared data from National Health Interview Surveys taken before, during and after the pandemic – in 2018, 2020 and 2022.

More than 24,000 people 18 and older reported on their drinking habits, and the results showed an overall increase in alcohol consumption in both 2020 and 2022.

Participants categorized as heavy drinkers at the start also consumed more booze during and after the crisis.

The authors cite stress from the pandemic and disrupted access to medical services as potential causes of the sustained increase.

They say these findings highlight the need for policy changes and health care interventions to reduce potential consequences.

Source: Annals of Internal Medicine

Author Affiliations: University of Southern California, Thomas Jefferson University