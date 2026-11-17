Dennis Thompson, Managing Director, HealthDayI’m Dennis Thompson, Managing Editor of HealthDay. Dr. Shannon Dowler is a family physician in Marshall, North Carolina, who serves on the American Academy of Family Physicians Board of Directors.Dr. Dowler, thank you for joining us.Shannon Dowler, MD, CPE, FAAFP, AAFP Board of DirectorsI am happy to be here today.Dennis Thompson, Managing Director, HealthDayWhat are some of the newer options you've seen pop up to help people get the care they need if they can't necessarily find or get in to see a family doctor?Shannon Dowler, MD, CPE, FAAFP, AAFP Board of DirectorsThe last decade has shown us an incredible increase in telemedicine, virtual health, messaging portals, the ability for patients to see their test results, sometimes even before I get to see them. It's really easier than ever for patients to have access and control over their health care, and for us, for doctors, to stay connected to patients without bringing people into the office.Dennis Thompson, Managing Director, HealthDayI know that one way that practices have evolved to deal with the shortage is to give greater roles to physician assistants and nurse practitioners so that clinics can see more patients even if a doctor is not available. What are the upsides and downsides to this approach?Shannon Dowler, MD, CPE, FAAFP, AAFP Board of DirectorsI think the best care I have experienced personally as a patient and that I provide to my patients is team-based care. That's a team of people working together. My team right now involves advanced practitioners, clinical pharmacists, nurses. We have this amazing team I get to work with. Having said that, I think the AAFP and many others are concerned that the expansion of independent roles of non-physician clinicians without partnership with a physician can lead to lower quality care. The data actually says it leads to higher cost care at the end of the day.Dennis Thompson, Managing Director, HealthDay I know that another mode of care that's popped up, and it was sort of simmering before the pandemic, and then really after COVID became more prominent, were retail medicine clinics that are showing up in strip malls and other locations.Shannon Dowler, MD, CPE, FAAFP, AAFP Board of DirectorsUrgent care and retail clinics have a really important place in our communities. I certainly send my friends and family to them when they can't get with their primary care physician.The downside of these environments is that oftentimes we don't get the records. And so, I'll have a patient that might have been seen two or three different times in an urgent care setting and I don't ever know that it's happened.Dennis Thompson, Managing Director, HealthDayAnother mode that we're looking at is direct primary care.Shannon Dowler, MD, CPE, FAAFP, AAFP Board of DirectorsSo direct primary care, for those that aren't familiar with that terminology, is essentially where a patient pays a monthly membership fee. It doesn't go through your insurance.Sometimes it's through your employer, sometimes it's just your out of pocket. And those fees will cover a certain number of visits, sometimes labs, sometimes vaccines, sometimes imaging studies.Every direct primary care sort of has a different model of how they practice it. The bottom line is that they don't accept insurance or file for insurance.The benefit of that is we find that docs that are doing direct primary care because they're not dealing with all that administrative overhead and the complexities of third-party billing and all that sort of stuff, they get more time with their patients, they have less overhead, less administrative burden, they're happier, they have less burnout.Dennis Thompson, Managing Director, HealthDayIsn't it contributing to the workforce shortage a little bit in that they have to have smaller panels in order to make it work?Shannon Dowler, MD, CPE, FAAFP, AAFP Board of DirectorsNot necessarily because they can be so much more efficient in the care that they provide with those smaller panels.I think sometimes, you know, when you have a really large panel as a clinician, you're not actually getting to do that high touch care that you need to do.I think the downside is sometimes people will see this as the solution, but if they have a catastrophic event, if they get a cancer, they get in a car wreck, if they blow out their knee jogging, sometimes then they're in trouble because they need this higher cost care and they don't have any coverage for it.Dennis Thompson, Managing Director, HealthDayGood point. And then I think, I know that I have and other folks tend to struggle a little bit when trying to understand the difference between direct primary care and concierge care. But there is a difference, isn't there?Shannon Dowler, MD, CPE, FAAFP, AAFP Board of DirectorsThey're similar in that you pay a fee. There's an annual membership fee in a concierge practice, and it's usually a larger fee. And it covers your basic care.They often will involve home visits and some of the sort of extra benefits that you might not have in a direct primary care or a traditional family physician's office.Some of them do in concierge practice, do actually still accept insurance plans and other things.Dennis Thompson, Managing Director, HealthDayIs there anything I'm missing outside of what we've discussed? I think these are the major new trends that I've seen just in my look.Shannon Dowler, MD, CPE, FAAFP, AAFP Board of DirectorsThere are a lot of these little telehealth companies that are popping up, just to get you that care you need right now without necessarily even seeing a clinician or with limited evaluation, without access to your med list or your medical records. Those aren't ideal.I do think that whatever you do, doing it in the foundation of a medical home where there's someone that's on a longitudinal basis taking care of you and your family ideally, that's where we get the best outcome..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter