Frequent Marijuana Use Linked to Higher Stress Hormone Levels

Marijuana may help you unwind—but using it too often could have the opposite effect on your stress response.Researchers say adults who use pot frequently wake up with higher levels of cortisol, also known as the "stress hormone."The body releases cortisol when you're under pressure to help regulate blood pressure, blood sugar and metabolism. But when it stays elevated too long, it can raise the risk of anxiety, depression and heart disease.A new study compared 39 frequent cannabis users with 43 non-users, who provided saliva samples and reported on their stress levels.Everyone experiences a natural rise in cortisol during the first 30 minutes after waking.While that rise was similar in both groups—frequent users had significantly higher levels the moment they opened their eyes, according to the results.The findings don’t prove cause and effect, but the authors say they suggest chronic use might negatively affect stress-response systems over time.More long-term studies are needed to explore the connection.Source: CannabisAuthor Affiliations: Oregon State University .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter