GLP-1 Medications Linked to Higher Rates of Chronic Cough

A new study finds popular GLP-1 medications for weight loss and diabetes may increase the risk of developing chronic cough.A chronic cough is defined as one that lasts 8 weeks or longer in adults.Researchers reviewed electronic medical records from 70 health care organizations across the U.S. covering more than 2 million patients.They identified adults with type 2 diabetes who were prescribed a GLP-1 receptor agonist and compared them with adults prescribed other common second-line diabetes drugs.The results showed people prescribed a GLP-1 medication had a 12%-29% higher risk of developing chronic cough.The association was present even among those without a diagnosis of acid reflux – a common side-effect of GLP-1s that can cause a dry cough.The authors say further research is needed to confirm the findings and determine why the link exists.Source: JAMA Otolaryngology–Head & Neck SurgeryAuthor Affiliations: Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California, Mayo Clinic , Stanford University, Cedars Sinai Medical Center .