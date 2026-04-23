General Health

Late-Night Snacking and Stress: A Recipe for Bathroom Trouble

A new study finds people with chronic stress who eat 25% of their daily calories after 9 p.m. are more likely to suffer constipation or diarrhea.
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Inflammation
Stress
Gastrointestinal Disorders
Constipation
Diarrhea
Food and Nutrition

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