General Health

Legal, Accessible—and Risky: Kratom Cases Explode Across the U.S.

A new study finds calls to poison centers about kratom have surged more than 1,200% in the past decade, with sharp increases in hospitalizations.
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Drug Abuse
Drug Safety
Drug Interactions
Kratom

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