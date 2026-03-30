Legal, Accessible—and Risky: Kratom Cases Explode Across the U.S.

A drug commonly sold in vape shops and gas stations is sending thousands of Americans to the hospital.Calls to poison control centers about kratom have skyrocketed more than twelve hundred percent in the past decade, according to a new study.More than 3,400 reports were logged last year alone—up from just a few hundred in 2015.Kratom comes from the leaves of a tropical tree in Southeast Asia, where it’s traditionally been used for pain relief and mood enhancement.But researchers warn products sold in the U.S. today can be much stronger—and are often unregulated.Their analysis found hospitalizations linked to kratom alone jumped more than eleven hundred percent from 2015 to 2025, and when combined with other substances, that number hit nearly thirteen hundred percent.About 230 deaths were also identified, most involving multiple substances.Researchers say kratom use is growing, especially among men in their 20s and 30s, with increases seen in older adults as well.The authors are calling for closer scrutiny of kratom and public education about the serious—potentially deadly—risks... especially when used with alcohol, medications, or illicit drugs.Source: Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR)Author Affiliations: University of Virginia, Baylor College of Medicine, Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter