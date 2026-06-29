Nearly 3 in 10 Young Adults Don't Have a Doctor, Survey Finds

Many young adults may be missing important preventive healthcare screenings, according to a national survey.The poll of more than 1,000 U.S. adults, commissioned by The Ohio State University, found only 71% of people ages 18 to 29 have a regular doctor, compared with 97% of adults 65 and older.Even among young adults who do have a doctor, fewer than half—just 47%—had a checkup in the past year.The authors say skipping routine visits can mean missing recommended screenings, vaccines, and early warning signs of conditions like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes.Dr. Zachary Bittinger, a family medicine physician at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, says having a primary doctor is especially important when you’re young."We look ahead five years, 10 years and 20 years, because that's ideally how long you see your primary doctor. That kind of relationship means that for each stage of life, from college to raising children to retirement, you get the kind of advice that keeps you safe."The survey also found young adults are more likely to turn to urgent care for non-emergency health issues.Thirty-six percent said they'd go to an urgent care clinic first, while 68% of older adults said they'd contact their regular doctor.Source: The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter