Some Dark Chocolate Products Contaminated With Heavy Metals, New Study Finds

You’ve probably heard about the benefits of eating dark chocolate, but a new study finds indulging too often may pose some risks.

Researchers tested 72 dark chocolate and cocoa products every other year over an 8-year period and found worrisome amounts of lead and cadmium in many of them.

Consuming too much of these heavy metals has been linked to numerous health hazards, including liver, kidney and brain damage.

According to the tests, 43% of the products exceeded the recommended maximum dose level for lead while 35% exceeded the max for cadmium. None of the products went over the arsenic limit.

The researchers say while a single serving of dark chocolate may not pose significant risks based on their median concentrations, consumers need to watch their cumulative exposure based on their overall diet.

The lead author says, “We all love chocolate, but it’s important to indulge with moderation as with other foods that contain heavy metals, including large fish like tuna and unwashed brown rice.”

The researchers say surprisingly organic dark chocolate had higher levels of both lead and cadmium than non-organic.

Source: Frontiers in Nutrition

Author Affiliations: George Washington University