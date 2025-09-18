U.S. Alcohol Deaths Reach 25-Year High. Young Women Hit Hardest

Some sobering news about drinking and mortality in the U.S.A new study finds alcohol-related deaths have nearly doubled over the last 25 years… reaching their highest levels during the COVID-19 pandemic.Researchers at UCLA analyzed national death records covering 14 specific alcohol-related causes.Most of the deaths were linked to alcoholic liver disease and alcohol-related mental illnesses, according to the results.Fatalities peaked in 2021 at more than 54,000 deaths before slightly declining by 2024—but overall rates remain higher than pre-pandemic levels.Men still account for the majority of alcohol-related deaths. But the fastest growth has been among women ages 25 to 34, whose death rates rose 255 percent over the last 25 years.One author says, “The rapid rise of alcohol-induced deaths among women is particularly concerning. Although men still die at higher rates, the gender gap appears to be closing.”Experts warn the true toll may be higher, since alcohol-related cancers and cardiovascular deaths were not included in this analysis.Researchers say these findings highlight an urgent need for stronger alcohol policies and better access to treatment.Source: PLOS Global Public HealthAuthor Affiliations: UCLA.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter