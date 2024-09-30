What Do Families Fight About the Most? Interesting Answers from a New Study

All families have their fair share of arguments, but what topics rile up couples and their kids the most?

To find out, researchers surveyed nearly 600 adults who were parenting at least one child between the ages of 4 and 17.

The adults were asked to rate the severity of various conflict topics in their own relationship and with their children.

For couples, the issue causing the most friction was communication – followed by mood and tempers, parenting, household chores and money management.

Among parents and teens, the results showed household chores and untidy rooms caused the most heated discussions, followed by technology and phone use.

And for parents and younger kids, the biggest clashes centered around bedtime delays, obeying instructions and picky eating.

One author says these struggles appear to be common across all different types of families. He says, “…The more we are able to help families confidently address these areas of conflict, the better we can help them reach the goals and dreams they have for their kids, for their couple relationship, and for their family.”

Source: Journal of Family Issues

Author Affiliations: University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign