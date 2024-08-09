Your Microwave May Be Home to Some Hardy Bacteria

Microwave ovens are popular habitats for hundreds of different kinds of bacteria, a new study finds. And researchers say some of them are resistant to radiation.

The researchers tested 30 microwaves -- 10 from single household kitchens, 10 from corporate centers and cafeterias, and 10 from research labs.

747 different genera or groups of bacteria from 25 major phyla or lineages were detected. Three types commonly found in the human body and nature topped the list -- Firmicutes, Actinobacteria and especially Proteobacteria.

Overall, the typical microbial community in household and shared microwaves was similar. But major differences were found in lab ovens, which harbored more diverse bacteria, including some that are more resistant to radiation.

The researchers also compared the microbiome found in household ovens to other kitchen surfaces and found a strong resemblance

One author says while some species may pose a health risk, “It is important to note that the microbial population found in microwaves does not present a unique or increased risk compared to other common kitchen surfaces.”

The authors recommend consumers and lab personnel regularly disinfect their microwave with a diluted bleach solution or a disinfectant spray

And wipe down interior surfaces with a damp cloth after each use.

Source: Frontiers in Microbiology

Author Affiliations: Darwin Bioprospecting Excellence SL