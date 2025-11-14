Hearing Loss a Major Concern in Type 2 Diabetes

Scientists say hearing loss should be added to the growing list of complications linked to type 2 diabetes.In a new study, people with type 2 diabetes were four times more likely to develop hearing loss compared to those without it.Researchers say uncontrolled blood sugar levels may be a major contributor to inner ear damage.They analyzed data from 17 previous investigations, including nearly 8,000 people with and without the condition.According to the results, between 40% and 72% of those with type 2 diabetes showed signs of hearing loss, especially at higher frequencies, where early damage is easy to miss.Participants with moderate and severe-to-profound hearing loss had higher HbA1c levels, which indicates poorer blood sugar control over time.The researchers say this suggests uncontrolled diabetes may harm the tiny blood vessels that feed the inner ear.The authors say hearing health should be added to the list of important screening considerations for individuals living with type 2 diabetes.Source: Otolaryngology–Head and Neck SurgeryAuthor Affiliations: Hospital Clínic and Universitat de Barcelona .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter