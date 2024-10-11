A Lingering Virus May Explain Why Some People Suffer from Symptoms of Long COVID

If you’re experiencing symptoms of Long COVID, the SARS-CoV-2 virus may be lingering in your body.

Researchers say a persistent infection could explain why some patients continue to feel sick months or years later.

The researchers analyzed blood samples from more than 700 people, including about 400 who previously tested positive for COVID.

43% of those with widespread Long COVID symptoms had SARS-CoV-2 proteins circulating in their blood up to 14 months after infection. That’s compared to just 21% of those without symptoms.

The lead author says, “If we can identify a subset of people who have persistent viral symptoms because of a reservoir of virus in the body, we may be able to treat them with antivirals to alleviate their symptoms.”

What about the 57% who tested negative for the biomarkers? The authors say it’s likely there’s more than one cause for Long COVID.

Source: Clinical Microbiology and Infection

Author Affiliations: Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Mass General Brigham