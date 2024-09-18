Antibiotic-Resistant Infections Are a Growing Threat Worldwide, New Study Warns

Infections that don’t respond to antibiotics and antivirals are a growing threat around the world, a new study finds. Between 1990 and 2021, more than one million people died each year from antimicrobial resistance, according to researchers.

Antimicrobials, which also include antiseptics and antifungals, are commonly used to treat bacteria, viruses and fungi.

The lead researcher says, these medicines “are one of the cornerstones of modern healthcare, and increasing resistance to them is a major cause for concern.”

The researchers analyzed data from hundreds of countries and found while antimicrobial-resistant deaths among children under 5 declined by 50% over the past three decades, deaths among people 70 and older increased by more than 80%.

Based on their findings, they estimate more than 1.9 million worldwide could lose their lives to these infections in 2050 alone.

The authors say improved healthcare, expanded prevention and new antibiotics that are urgently needed could save 92 million lives between 2025 and 2050.

Source: The Lancet

Author Affiliations: Global Research on Antimicrobial Resistance Project, University of Washington