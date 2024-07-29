COVID-19 Virus Now Widespread in U.S. Wildlife

The virus that causes COVID-19 is now widespread among U.S. wildlife, a new study finds.

Researchers have detected SARS-CoV-2 in six common backyard animals and antibodies indicating prior exposure to the virus in five others.

In all, they tested 23 species from urban and remote areas of Virginia and discovered the virus in deer mice, raccoons, groundhogs, Eastern cottontail rabbits, Eastern red bats and Virginia opossums.

The highest exposure was found in animals near high-traffic public areas…suggesting the virus was passed from humans to wildlife….possibly through wastewater or discarded food.

One of the animals had viral mutations that were previously unreported, according to the scientists. The corresponding author says, “This study highlights the potentially large host range SARS-CoV-2 can have in nature and really how widespread it might be.”

He says more research is needed to determine which wildlife species may impact COVID infection and prevention in humans.

Source: Nature Communications

Author Affiliations: Virginia Tech