Major Study Supports Same-Day COVID-19 and Flu Vaccination

One trip to the pharmacy may be all you need to help protect yourself from COVID-19 and the flu this fall.A new study finds getting both vaccines at the same visit is no riskier than getting a flu shot alone.Researchers analyzed health records from 2.5 million U.S. veterans, comparing more than 700,000 adults who received both vaccines on the same day with 1.8 million who received only a flu shot.The researchers tracked participants for 90 days after vaccination, monitoring 46 potential adverse events, ranging from less serious to life-threatening.The results showed same-day vaccination did not increase the risk of serious side effects, including heart and blood clotting problems, neurological disorders, and immune-related conditions.The study was conducted across multiple updated COVID-19 vaccine formulations from the fall of 2022 to the summer of 2025.The authors say the findings support the short-term safety of receiving both vaccines during the same visit and could help guide future vaccine recommendations.Source: Annals of Internal MedicineAuthor Affiliations: VA St. Louis Health Care System, Washington University School of Medicine .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter