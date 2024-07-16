Over-the-Counter Nasal Sprays May Protect You From Serious Cold and Flu Symptoms

You may want to keep an over-the-counter nasal spray in your medicine cabinet this cold and flu season.

A large new study finds these widely available products help keep upper respiratory infections at bay. These include colds, chest infections, flu, sore throat and sinus infections.

Researchers found the sprays are effective at limiting or even preventing full-blown symptoms from developing.

They randomly assigned nearly 14,000 high-risk patients to use one of three treatments --- a gel-based nasal spray designed to trap and neutralize viruses in the nose, a liquid-based nasal spray designed to reduce virus levels in the upper part of the throat, or an exercise and stress management program.

All of the interventions lowered antibiotic use and cut the number of days with severe symptoms, according to the results. But only the sprays reduced illness duration by about 20%, leading to fewer lost days at work and normal activity.

In comparison, the behavioral program resulted in a modest 5% reduction in infections.

The lead author called the reduction in antibiotic use very important in the fight against antibiotic resistance. His advice, particularly for those at high risk…

“At the first sign of cough, sore throat, cold or flu-like symptoms, use a nasal spray to prevent it from developing fully, and to use the sprays preventatively after close exposure to people with infections.”

Source: The Lancet Respiratory Medicine

Author Affiliations: University of Southamptom, University of Bristol