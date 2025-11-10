Chronic Kidney Disease Is Now the Ninth Leading Cause of Death Worldwide

Chronic kidney disease has quietly become a global health crisis. A new study finds it’s now the ninth leading cause of death worldwide.The number of people living with reduced kidney function has more than doubled since 1990—from 378 million to nearly 788 million today, according to researchers.That means about 1 in 7 adults now has chronic kidney disease.The researchers analyzed data from the Global Burden of Disease Study, which tracks health trends across 204 countries and territories.They focused on adults, 20 and older, between 1990 and 2023.In 2023 alone, more than 1.5 million deaths were linked to chronic kidney disease… up 6% over three decades, even after adjusting for aging populations.Dr. Josef Coresh of NYU Langone says, “Our work shows that chronic kidney disease is common, deadly and getting worse as a major public health issue.”The disease causes the kidneys to slowly lose their ability to filter waste — often without symptoms until it’s advanced, when dialysis or transplant may be needed.It also contributes to about 12% of heart-related deaths worldwide.The authors say these findings highlight the urgent need for more urine testing to catch kidney disease early and ensure patients have access to affordable treatment.Source: The Lancet, Kidney Week 2025Author Affiliations: NYU Langone Health, University of Glasgow, University of Washington.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter