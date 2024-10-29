Semaglutide Helps Prevent Kidney Damage in People with Obesity

Semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy, may help prevent kidney damage in people with obesity.

In a new study, patients taking semaglutide experienced as much as a 52% reduction in kidney damage.

The lead researcher says, “The drug has direct effects on inflammation parameters in the kidney, and lowers fat tissue around the kidneys, lowering the amount of protein in the urine.”

The researchers followed 101 obese people with chronic kidney disease starting in 2002. Half received injections of semaglutide for 24 weeks and half received a placebo.

Participants taking the drug saw a significant drop in the amount of protein in their urine and a reduction in kidney inflammation. Their weight also dropped by about 10% and their blood pressure numbers improved.

The authors say future studies may explore how semaglutide impacts the need for kidney dialysis or transplants.

Source: Nature Medicine, American Society of Nephrology

Author Affiliations: University Medical Center Groningen