Coffee Linked to Lower Risk of Serious Liver Disease, Including Cancer

The best thing about your morning coffee may not be the caffeine kick.A new study suggests as little as one to two cups a day may lower your risk of serious liver disease.The study included more than 355,000 healthy adults who filled out dietary questionnaires and were followed for about 13 years.The results: People who drank the most coffee—five or more cups a day—had a 32% lower risk of cirrhosis, a 47% lower risk of liver cancer and a 42% lower risk of dying from liver disease.MRI scans showed coffee drinkers also had less liver fat, inflammation and scarring, while blood tests pointed to healthier liver function.But researchers stress these findings are not a recommendation to drink five or more cups of coffee a day. They say benefits actually began with just one to two cups a day and appeared strongest at three to four cups daily.The senior author says, “Our findings support moderate coffee consumption for people who already enjoy and tolerate it well.” Both regular and decaf were linked to healthier liver outcomes, suggesting something besides caffeine may be at work.While more research is needed, the authors say coffee consumption may complement healthy habits like exercising, maintaining a healthy weight and limiting alcohol.Source: Clinical Gastroenterology and HepatologyAuthor Affiliations: Cedars-Sinai Health Sciences University, Middle East Liver Diseases (MELD) Center, Roudebush Veterans Administration Medical Center.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter