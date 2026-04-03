A Good Cry Isn’t Always Good for You, Study Finds

You might think a good cry helps you blow off steam and feel better. But new research suggests it’s not that simple.Scientists in Austria tracked 315 real-life crying episodes to understand what triggers tears—and the emotions that follow.Using a smartphone app, more than 100 adults recorded how they felt right after crying, then again 15, 30, and 60 minutes later.They also logged what set off their tears—and how long and intensely they cried.The results? Crying didn’t usually bring instant relief. In fact, many people felt worse after the tears stopped.What really mattered was why they were crying. Tears driven by stress, loneliness, or feeling overwhelmed were linked to more negative emotions.But crying over a movie or a touching story? That often helped people feel better.Women tended to cry more often and more intensely—often from loneliness, while men were more likely to cry in response to helplessness or media content.Any emotional effects – good or bad – faded within hours.The authors say, “Overall, there was no overwhelming evidence that crying per se helped people to feel better than usual.”Source: Collabra: PsychologyAuthor Affiliations: Karl Landsteiner University .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter