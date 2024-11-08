Rates of anxiety and depression among U.S. adults continue to rise, according to the latest data from the CDC.

About 18 percent — or nearly 1 in 5 adults — reported anxiety issues in 2022. That’s up from 15.6% in 2019.

Depression rates also climbed from 18.5% to more than 21% over the same time period.

Young adults 18 to 29 were most affected, with more than 26% reporting they struggled with symptoms of anxiety during the prior two weeks. That’s compared to about 21% of those aged 30 to 44, nearly 16% of those aged 45 to 64, and just over 11% of people 65 plus.

10% of young adults described their anxiety as moderate to severe.

The authors of the report say, "Adults diagnosed with mental health conditions are more likely to have physical health issues, as well as decreased health-related quality of life."

In 2021, the U.S. Surgeon General also warned about a “crisis” in mental health among young people and said social media was eroding their self-worth.

Source: National Health Statistics Reports: Symptoms of Anxiety and Depression Among Adults: United States, 2019 and 2022