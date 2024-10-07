Bright Light Therapy Used for Seasonal Affective Disorder May Help Treat Other Forms of Depression

Bright light therapy – commonly used to treat Seasonal Affective Disorder – may also help ease other types of depression.

A new study suggests spending time in front of a light box benefits people with major depressive disorder and bipolar depression.

Researchers reviewed data from 11 randomized trials that included more than 850 patients with these conditions. Some were asked to use a fluorescent light box in addition to their medication for at least 30 minutes a day from one to six weeks. Others received adjunct treatments, such as air ionizers or dim red light.

More than 60% of participants in the light therapy group experienced a 50% or greater reduction in depressive symptoms compared to about 38% of those in the control group.

Full remission was also significantly higher in the light therapy group.

The authors say, “…Exposure to external light generally involves no costs or limitations, which reinforces the need to firm [bright light therapy] as an efficient adjunctive treatment for nonseasonal depressive disorders.”

Source: JAMA Psychiatry

Author Affiliations: Federal University of Mato Grosso, Federal University of Pará, University of Pernambuco, Buenos Aires University, Bahiana School of Medicine, Afya School of Medical Sciences, Lutheran University of Brazil, Dante Pazzanese Institute of Cardiology