FYI – Using Abbreviations When Texting Can Make U Seem Insincere

If you need a response to your text message ASAP, you may want to stop using abbreviations.

Y? A new study finds people who use abbreviations instead of spelling out words seem insincere.

Researchers conducted eight experiments with more than 5,300 participants using various text methods. They analyzed ”conversations” from Discord chat groups and the Tinder dating app, as well as other messaging apps.

The results showed participants who used text lingo were seen as more insincere, received shorter of fewer responses and were less likely to get contact info due to a perceived lack of effort. And while young people use texting abbreviations more often, they still weren’t fans of them.

The lead investigator called the findings surprising and said text abbreviations may contribute to loneliness if people receive fewer or less positive responses.

He says it’s fine to ask a delivery driver about his ETA, but you may want to use full words or phrases when a relationship is important.

Source: Journal of Experimental Psychology: General, American Psychological Association

Author Affiliations:

Stanford University

University of Toronto