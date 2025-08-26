High-Potency Pot and the Risk for Psychosis

Marijuana products with high levels of THC may increase the risk of some serious mental health issues.In a large, new review, researchers found a link between high-potency pot and an increased risk of psychosis and other conditions.They analyzed data from 99 studies completed between 1977 and 2023 involving more than 220,000 people. The focus was on products with THC levels exceeding 5 mg or 10 mg per serving or described as “high-potency concentrate,” “shatter,” or “dab.”Overall, the researchers found people who consistently used products with high-concentrations of the psychoactive ingredient had an increased risk of psychosis, schizophrenia and cannabis use disorder.But the results were mixed for anxiety and depression. People using high-concentration THC for cancer and neurological conditions were more likely to report potential benefits, while people using it for recreational purposes were more likely to report unfavorable outcomes.The authors call these findings “concerning” but say the science isn’t definitive yet. They’re calling for more, high-quality studies to help guide doctors, patients and their families.Source: Annals of Internal MedicineAuthor Affiliations: Johns Hopkins, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Colorado School of Public Health.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter